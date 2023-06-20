Pakistan announces holidays for Eidul Adha 2023

ISLAMABAD – Soon after the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced sighting of the Zil Hajj moon on Monday, the federal government announced five holidays to celebrate Eid ul Adha.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, all public offices will remain closed from Tuesday (June 27) to Saturday (July 1, 2023).

Earlier on Monday, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee met in Karachi to sight the Zil Hajj moon. Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad preside over the moon-sighting meeting.

Meanwhile, in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Eidul Adha holidays will begin from 9 Zul Hijjah to 12 Zul Hijjah, that is, from Tuesday June 27 to Friday June 30, while Saturday and Sunday will be included as weekend holidays. Also, employees taking a day off before the Eid holidays i.e. Monday will get a full week off.