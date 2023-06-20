Pilot goes high before taking aircraft high and here's the outcome

EDINBURGH - A Delta Airlines pilot has been arrested at Edinburgh Airport after allegedly showing up drunk for a flight.

The 61-year-old 'seasoned' pilot was scheduled to steer the plane from Edinburgh to New York City but the intoxication led to the cancellation of flight DL209, impacting passengers who expressed displeasure at the irresponsible attitude of the pilot.

The pilot has been charged under the UK's Railways and Transport Safety Act of 2003, which sets limits on alcohol consumption for crew members.

Delta Airlines confirmed the incident and stated that they are cooperating with authorities for the investigation underway and the affected passengers are being re-accommodated; the incident happened on Friday.

The arrested pilot is expected to appear in Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday but aviation commentators believe that leniency might not be exercised in the case considering the nature of the 'offense'.

As far as the policy is concerned, Delta has a stern alcohol policy in place and has zero tolerance for violations.

There have been multiple events of pilots showing up to work while being high in the past. For instance, a Delta pilot was arrested for being drunk in 2017 before takeoff from Minneapolis after security personnel suspected him of being under the influence of alcohol. He later pleaded guilty to a charge of operating a common carrier under the influence of alcohol.

Moreover, a JetBlue pilot was arrested for intoxication in 2019 at Orlando International Airport after crew members suspected him of being intoxicated. He was subsequently charged with operating a common carrier under the influence.

British Airways Pilot and United Airlines pilot were arrested in separate incidents in 2018 and 2016 respectively for intoxication.