Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Saeed will deliver the sacred sermon on Arfa day 1444AH, this year June 2023.
Earlier, the Saudi’s presidency of the affairs of the two Holy Mosques announced the issuance of the kind approval of Sheikh Yousaf Bin Saeed and Sheikh Doctor Mehar Hamamd as backup Imam.
Sheikh Yousaf Bin Saeed is a member of “Veteran Scholars Councils” Of Saudi Arabia. Shiekh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed served in Imam Muhammad Bin Saud Islamic University as a professor of faith and contemporary faiths.
He also served as chairman of symposium on National Public Education and member of “Mission and Vision”; remained a member of University Examination Research Committee for five years; a member of Scientific research dean Council for five years; a member of University Post Graduate Studies Deanship Council for two years; a member of Supreme council committee on “acknowledging Martyrs sense of Obligation and acknowledging Social Sense of obligation”; and lecturer in Imam Muhammad bin Saud Aziz Islamic University since 1415AH.
Sheikh also kept a distinguished post of secretary of Ideology and Contemporary Faith department in the University during 2018-2019 tenure. He also served his liabilities as an Assistant professor and later as the head of “Contemporary and Contemporary faiths” department of Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University.
After Sheikh Yousaf bin Saeed’s appointment, Abd al-Rahman bin Abdul-Aziz Al-Sudais, the president of the Holy Affairs, greeted him on his appointment and wished him success and glory. According the Ministry of Religious Affairs Saudi Arabia, a total of 7,18,030 pilgrims from different countries have reached Madinah for the purpose of Hajj. This year Hajj Arabic Khutba will be heard in 14 languages for all pilgrims around the globe.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market.
During the intra-day trading on Monday, the local currency moved down by Rs0.06 against the greenback and was being traded at 287.25.
Last week, the embattled rupee remained largely stable and settled at 287.19.
Overall, the Pakistani currency plunged nearly Rs61 in the last couple of months. Since April last year, it is declined a whopping Rs109 against the dollar.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,330.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Karachi
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Quetta
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Attock
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Multan
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
