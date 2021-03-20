Lahore court announces motorway rape case verdict today

12:06 PM | 20 Mar, 2021
LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) will announces its verdict in the Lahore motorway gang-rape case today (Thursday) amid public demanding public hanging of the criminals.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta had reserved the decision earlier this week after completing hearing of the case conducted at Camp (District) Jail.

The prosecutors argued that the both accused – Abid Malhi and Shafqat – gang-raped the victim woman at gunpoint, adding that the suspects were arrested by police after their DNA matched with the samples collected from crime scene. 

They said that the victim also identified them during an identification parade held in the presence of a magistrate.

The pleaded the court to award strict punishment to the suspects for their heinous crime. 

However, the defence counsel opposed the arguments, saying the prosecution had failed to prove the involvement of Shafqat in the case, adding that the identification parade was held 22 days after his arrest.

In total, the prosecution presented 37 witnesses, including the survivor, during the trial. The court is expected to announce the verdict on March 20.

On September 9, 2020, Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali had allegedly raped a woman in front of her children when her car ran out of fuel and she was waiting for help on the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway (M-11).

The suspects also took away Rs100,000 worth of money, jewellery, and ATM cards before fleeing, according to the victim.

The incident had shocked the whole nation with people urging the government to hang the suspects publicly. 

