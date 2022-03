Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Rizwan receive ICC awards in Lahore

LAHORE – Pakistan captain Babar Azam, vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan, and left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi received their ICC trophies on Saturday.

Babar was named ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the year and Shaheen Afridi lifted Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year and Mohammad Rizwan got the trophy for ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of 2021.

The cricketers posed with their respective trophies and shared them on social media.

Samajhta hai tu Raaz hai zindagi?

Faqat Zauqe Parwaaz hai zindagi



Congratulations to Kaptaan @babarazam258, ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the year, and @iShaheenAfridi for his prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year.



Onwards & upwards, inshaAllah pic.twitter.com/ye6h17h3g8 — Muhammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) March 19, 2022

Such an honour to hold this prestigious trophy representing Pakistan. Congratulations to Kaptaan @babarazam258 and @iMRizwanPak as well for their respective awards. It will definitely push us to do even better. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/PeIbvpnA88 — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) March 19, 2022