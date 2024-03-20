Gold price up by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold maintained its gaining momentum for second consecutive day in Pakistan in line with upward trend in international market on Wednesday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs500 to settle at Rs227,800.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs429 to reach Rs195,302.

In international market, the gold price went up by $5 to close at $2,178 per ounce as investors showed interest in the commodity.

A day ealier, the per tola price of 24-karat gold surged by Rs400 to settle at Rs227,300. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs343 to close at Rs194,873.