Rags to riches: ‘Chaiwala’ Arshad Khan all set to open 10 cafes outlets in UK (VIDEO)
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani internet sensation Arshad Khan alias ‘Chaiwala’ announced to open 10 outlets of Café Chaiwala as he signed a master franchise agreement with United Kingdom business investors.
After establishing his Rooftop Cafè in federal capital Islamabad, Pakistan's blue-eyed tea-seller has emerged as a quietly confident entrepreneur.
Taking it to his official Facebook, Khan wrote ‘Cafè Chaiwala will Insha Allah open its first Cafè outlet in London by the end of this year’.
In another post, he expressed appreciation for the opportunities that have come his way through the support people have shown.
Dressed in a blue kurta, Khan who made tea on the streets made waves on social media after Jiah posted the ‘blue-eyed’ boy snaps.
He then gained immense popularity as the ‘Chaiwala of Pakistan’ and is pretty much renowned.
The first Chaiwala Cafè was launched in Islamabad in October 2020 and since then four franchise agreements have been signed.
