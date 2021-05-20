Thirteen killed, scores injured as speeding bus turns turtle in Sukkur
SUKKUR – At least 13 people were killed on the spot while more than 30 injured after a Karachi-bound speeding bus-turned turtle near Sukkur on the National Highway late Wednesday night.
According to rescue officials, the victims include women and children while most of the passengers were asleep when the accident occurred.
An emergency has been declared at Sukkur and Rohri hospitals while the deceased and injured have been rushed to Civil hospital in Sukkur and other medical facilities in Pano Aqil.
The ill-fated bus was lifted by a crane after a rescue operation by rescue officials and police. All passengers trapped in the coach have been evacuated.
DC Sukkur Rana Adeel while speaking with the media told that the rescue operation has been completed. The process of identification of the deceased and the injured is still underway, he added.
Sindh Transport Minister Awais Shah expressed his grief over the loss of lives. Reports in local media suggest that the administration is in continuous contact with the families of the deceased and the injured.
