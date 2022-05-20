Imran Khan likely to announce long march date today at Multan jalsa
ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan is likely to announce the date for his anti-government long march to Islamabad at a power show in Multan on Friday.
Last month, Imran Khan became the first prime minister in Pakistan’s history who was driven out of power in a no-confidence motion.
Khan took to streets since he was ousted from the PM office. He accused the United States of orchestrating the downfall of his administration with the help of his political rivals.
However, the US officials repeatedly denied the allegation of Imran Khan.
Khan called for early elections in the country while promising to hold political protests until the new government announces the date for the next polls.
“Our last political gathering before the Islamabad march will take place tomorrow [on Friday] in Multan,” he can be seen telling a group of his supporters in a video clip shared by Usman Dar who advises him on youth affairs.
“I will announce the day when my entire nation must reach Islamabad,” he said, adding the actual objective of the march was to secure “real freedom” for Pakistan.
عمران خان کا اپنے جوشیلے نوجوان کارکنان سے خطاب! کل فائنل کال کیلئے تیار رہنے کی ہدایت کر دی! آخری جلسے سے پہلے بڑا اعلان ہو گا! الیکشن کی تاریخ نہ آئی تو اسلام آباد مارچ کی تاریخ آئیگی! نوجوانوں تیار ہو نا؟ امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/h8peUt0jPh— Usman Dar (@UdarOfficial) May 19, 2022
Khan previously warned the government that a “sea of people” would arrive in Islamabad on his call.
