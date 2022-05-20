Imran Khan likely to announce long march date today at Multan jalsa
Web Desk
04:00 PM | 20 May, 2022
Imran Khan likely to announce long march date today at Multan jalsa
Source: Twitter
Share

ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan is likely to announce the date for his anti-government long march to Islamabad at a power show in Multan on Friday.

Last month, Imran Khan became the first prime minister in Pakistan’s history who was driven out of power in a no-confidence motion.

Khan took to streets since he was ousted from the PM office. He accused the United States of orchestrating the downfall of his administration with the help of his political rivals.

However, the US officials repeatedly denied the allegation of Imran Khan.

Khan called for early elections in the country while promising to hold political protests until the new government announces the date for the next polls.

“Our last political gathering before the Islamabad march will take place tomorrow [on Friday] in Multan,” he can be seen telling a group of his supporters in a video clip shared by Usman Dar who advises him on youth affairs.

“I will announce the day when my entire nation must reach Islamabad,” he said, adding the actual objective of the march was to secure “real freedom” for Pakistan.

Khan previously warned the government that a “sea of people” would arrive in Islamabad on his call.

Former SSG commando appointed security in-charge ... 07:15 PM | 17 May, 2022

ISLAMABAD – A former commando of Special Service Group has been appointed as security in-charge of Pakistan ...

More From This Category
Iran rejects Pakistan's claim that Karachi blast ...
03:34 PM | 20 May, 2022
FM Bilawal Bhutto leaves for maiden China visit ...
02:59 PM | 20 May, 2022
ECP de-seats 25 PTI dissident MPAs
02:42 PM | 20 May, 2022
Gallantry awards conferred on army personnel of ...
02:05 PM | 20 May, 2022
10-kg flour price dropped to Rs490 in Punjab as ...
01:33 PM | 20 May, 2022
Massive fire in world’s largest pine nut forest ...
01:00 PM | 20 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mehar Bano’s new belly dance video goes viral
04:32 PM | 20 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr