Pakistan’s ex-foreign minister Sardar Asif Ahmad dies in Lahore
LAHORE – Former foreign minister and seasoned politician Sardar Asif Ahmad Ali died after a prolonged illness on Thursday night.
Ali, 82, took his last breath in Lahore and his funeral prayers will be held today after Friday prayers.
Hailing from Kasur district of Punjab province, the senior politician was elected to the National Assembly for four times. He hand distanced himself from politics due to his illness.
He served as foreign minister of Pakistan from 1993-to 96 during the tenure of late former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.
In 2008, Asif Ahmad Ali served as deputy chairman of planning. He parted ways with PPP in 2011 to join Imran Khan-led PTI.
Born in 1940, the former foreign minister received his early education from Lawrence College, Ghora Gali.
He got his higher studies from the Government College Lahore and St. John's College, Oxford.
