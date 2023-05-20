Gold price up by Rs2,700 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices surged in the domestic market on Saturday in line with upward trend in the international market.

The price of per tola gold increased by Rs2,700 to close at Rs235,300 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs2,315 to settle at Rs201,732, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity surged by $13 to settle at $1,977 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remained unchanged as Rs2,850 per tola and Rs2,443.41 per 10 grams, respectively.