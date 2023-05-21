Outrage as single mother gets 6 years jail term for killing man during rape attempt

In another heart-wrenching incident, a court in Mexico handed a jail sentence to a woman, Roxana Ruiz, who killed a man when he attacked and sexually assaulted her.

The contentious verdict from the court sparked outrage as the North American nation is known for gender-based violence and a pitiable record of bringing sexual perpetrators to justice.

In the verdict, the state court maintained that the victim had been raped, but found her guilty of homicide for excessive use of legitimate defence. In the ruling, the judge remarked that hitting the man in the head would have been enough to defend herself during the vile act.

Besides the penalty, the woman was ordered to pay more than $16,000 in compensation to the family of the man who sexually assaulted her.

Roxana Ruix, the 23-year-old single mother, reportedly strangled the man who tried to outpower her in her own residence. She decried the sentence, saying she would have most likely been killed by the attacker if she would not hit him timely.

The gruesome incident dated back to 2021 when Roxana Ruiz interacted with a man that she had seen around the locality before. After hanging out for a while, the man asked her if he could spend the night.

Ruiz, who made headlines over the weekend, said the man jumped into her bed and started assaulting and ripping her clothes off. As she tried to hit back, the man threatened to kill her, but she managed to grab a shirt and choke the man to death.

She then put the man’s body in a large bag and dragged him to the main street, where police recovered the body and started investigation.