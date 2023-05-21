UAE waives off fines for Sudanese passport holders

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates have announced waiving off fines for Sudanese passport holders who have overstayed in the emirates.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has confirmed the relief in the backdrop of ensuing violwnce in the country.

The fine exemption would be available to those with expired visas and residency permits or departure deadlines from the UAE.

The Sudanese embassy has expressed gratitude to the UAE leadership for their support extended in this regard.

Besides the visa relaxation, the government of UAE is extending humanitarian support to Sudan as well. On Friday, an aid ship carrying 1,000 tonnes of supplies and food arrived at Port Sudan.

Moreover, the UAE had sent nine planes to evacuate nearly 1,000 people from the violence-torn country.

The announcement by UAE comes weeks after Saudi Arabia announced extension of Umrah visas for Sudanese pilgrims who are in the Kingdom and are unable to return home.

The authorities in Saudi Arabia also launched the “Hosting Sudanese Umrah Performers” under which citizens and residents in the Kingdom can host the Sudanese on Umrah visas.

The facility allows relatives or friends of the Sudanese on Umrah visas in the Kingdom as well as Saudi citizens to switch the Umrah visa into a visitor’s visa free of cost.

Estimates by the World Health Organization confirm that 705 people have been killed and at least 5,287 injured in the violence.

The fighting has entered its sixth week. The two sides have accused each other of violating multiple ceasefire agreements.