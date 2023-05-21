Search

Why isn't Ali Zafar celebrating his birthday this year?

Web Desk 12:45 AM | 21 May, 2023
Source: Ali Zafar (Instagram)

Ali Zafar, a multi-talented Pakistani artist known for his prowess as a singer, actor, model, producer, screenwriter and painter, has made a significant contribution to both Lollywood and Bollywood, amassing a huge and dedicated fanbase.

Recently, Ali Zafar took to his Instagram to share a heartfelt edit, reflecting on his journey in the entertainment industry. In the caption, he expressed regret for not feeling like celebrating his birthday due to the prevailing circumstances in the country and apologised for not being able to respond to messages. He acknowledged the depth of his sorrow, which words alone could not adequately express.

To channel his pain, Zafar decided to create a new rendition of his song "Chal Dil Mere," which was originally released in 2003 as part of his first album, "Huqa Pani." Along with the emotional rendition, he also added an additional verse.

This year marks a significant milestone as it commemorates 20 years of his musical journey. In light of this, he resolved to share cherished moments from his professional and personal life with his fans and followers. He emphasized the importance of living life to the fullest, urging others not to waste it in fear, doubt, or excessive concern about others' opinions. He encouraged everyone to choose love and pursue their own hearts' desires and dreams. Quoting Pablo Picasso, he stated that the meaning of life is to discover one's gift and the purpose of life is to share it with others.

"This was the first time that I didn’t feel like celebrating my birthday due to the circumstances in the country so I am sorry I couldn’t respond much.Too much to say, but words can never express the depths of a heart that weeps. So, I decided to put my pain into this new rendition of my song “Chal Dil Mere” that released in 2003 on my first album “Huqa Pani”. ???? and yes, have also added a verse :) This year also marks 20 years of my musical journey, so I’ve decided to share some precious moments from my professional and personal life. Remember, life passes by quickly. Don’t waste it in fear and doubt or care much about what others say. Choose love and follow your own heart and dreams. ❤️

As Pablo Picasso said, “The meaning of life is to find your gift. The purpose of life is to give it away." 

Chal Dil mere

Chor ye phere

Ye Dunya Jhooti

Log Lutere

- Come, my heart, release the endless chase,

This world deceives, looters in every space

Dolat pujaari

Husn Byopaari

Vaadon ke kache

Hawas hawaaari

-Wealth is worshipped, beauty for sale,

Promises shattered, greed shall prevail.

Apni kahani

Ro ro sunaani

Hum se na ho gi

Aisi nadaani

-I won’t narrate my story with tears,

No foolishness, no irrational fears.

Kash lagaana

Ghont charhaana

Is tarha pyaare

Waqt gava na

-Smoking up,

Drinking down,

In this way, my dear,

Waste no time."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ali Zafar (@ali_zafar)

The post amassed thousands of likes in a couple of hours with some fans expressing their love and admiration while others agreed with him.

Currently, Zafar is working on his new project, Husn, which is a Sufi genre album. 

Ali Zafar turns 43: Watch the artist's finest works

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

