Another 175 Pakistani students from Bishkek arrive in Lahore

A plane carrying 175 Pakistani students, who were stranded in Bishkek amid mob attacks on foreign nationals, landed at Lahore airport on Sunday.

Information Minister Ataullah Tara welcomed the students at the airport. Speaking to the media, he assured that all arrangements at Lahore and Islamabad airports have been finalized for the safe return of students from the Kyrgyz capital. He emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring the students' safe return and mentioned ongoing communication with Kyrgyz authorities to facilitate this process.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar announced that 540 students, stranded in Bishkek due to mob violence, are scheduled to return to Pakistan via special flights. Late on Saturday, a flight carrying the first batch of Pakistani students landed at Lahore airport. During a press conference in Lahore, Dar stated that around 130 students had returned the previous night, with 540 more expected to arrive today.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed Pakistan's Ambassador in Kyrgyzstan, Hasan Ali Zaigham, to make all necessary arrangements for the special plane to bring back the students.

Several international students, including Pakistanis, were attacked by locals following a fight with Egyptian nationals on May 13. At least five Pakistani students were injured in these attacks. Reports of Pakistani student deaths were refuted by the Pakistani embassy in Bishkek.

In a telephonic conversation with the envoy, PM Shehbaz instructed him to maintain contact with all Pakistani students and their families in Kyrgyzstan. He mentioned that the plane would depart in the evening and stressed that injured students should be prioritized for return, along with arrangements for their family members.

PM Shehbaz assured that all flight expenses would be covered by the Government of Pakistan. The ambassador, updating the PM on a meeting with Kyrgyz Deputy Foreign Minister Imangaziev Almaz, reported that the situation was under control with no new incidents of violence. Enhanced security measures have been implemented, ensuring the safety of Pakistani and other foreign students. Almaz stated that even if the situation normalizes, any Pakistani student wishing to return home would be provided with all necessary facilities.

Sources indicate that students will be flown from Kyrgyzstan today through three special flights, with two additional flights scheduled to bring more students tomorrow (Monday).