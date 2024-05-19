Search

Pakistan

Fire at Lahore's Sabzazar grid station leaves most parts of city in darkness

Web Desk
11:59 PM | 19 May, 2024
Fire breaks out at Sabzazar grid station in Lahore
Source: Social media

A fire broke out at the Sabzazar grid station, which supplies electricity to the entire city on Lahore, on Sunday night.

As a result, many areas of Lahore plunged into darkness. 

