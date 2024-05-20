Search

Top NewsWorld

Iranian President Raisi, FM Amirabdollahian killed in plane crash: news agency

Web Desk
08:46 AM | 20 May, 2024
Iranian President Raisi, FM Amirabdollahian killed in plane crash: news agency

TEHRAN – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi went missing while returning from a visit to Azerbaijan on Sunday and now wreckage of his aircraft have been found with no sign of life.

A report shared by Mehr News Agency said "the Iranian president, foreign minister and other members onboard ill-fated helicopter, have been killed" in crash.

There was no official confirmation from Tehran about Raisi's miserable death, but medics have said that they found “no signs” of life at the crash site.

A massive search operation was underway, Iran's Red Crescent, Pir Hossein Kolivand, told media, saying the situation looks somber.

Initial reports claimed rescuers spotted the crashed chopper from distance of 1.25 miles in East Azerbaijan province on Monday morning.

Along with Raisi, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian was also in convoy when the wreckage was located. An anonymous official had previously stated that their lives were at risk following the crash, which occurred as they were returning from a visit to the border with Azerbaijan in Iran's northwest.

Iran's media reported that Turkish drone identified a source, suspected to be the helicopter's wreckage, and shared the coordinates with authorities in Tehran.

Amid the shocking situation, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei reassured the nation that there would be no disruption to state affairs.

As per the initial reports, the crash occurred due to bad weather, which was complicating rescue efforts. Tehran directed all available resources, including forces and the elite Revolutionary Guards, to be utilised in search and rescue operations. 

Clips shared online shows rescue teams searching a dark, blizzard-hit mountainside with a GPS device. 

Pakistan, Azerbaijan and neighboring nations expressed concern and offered assistance.

US President Joe Biden was also briefed on crash while Turkey assigned a drone, a helicopter, vehicles, and a rescue team after a request from Iranian authorities.

European Union offered emergency satellite mapping technology to find the missing persons.

More to follow...

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

09:28 AM | 20 May, 2024

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who killed in plane crash

08:46 AM | 20 May, 2024

Iranian President Raisi, FM Amirabdollahian killed in plane crash: ...

10:25 PM | 19 May, 2024

Another 175 Pakistani students from Bishkek arrive in Lahore

09:45 PM | 19 May, 2024

PM Shehbaz 'waiting with great anxiety for good news' from Iran after ...

08:34 PM | 19 May, 2024

Helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi crashes in ...

06:40 PM | 19 May, 2024

Kyrgyzstan shifts to online exams amidst violence against foreign ...

Most viewed

08:44 AM | 18 May, 2024

Dozens of Pakistani students injured in Bishkek amid Kyrgyzstan ...

11:44 AM | 17 May, 2024

SC issues show-cause notices to Faisal Vawda, Mustafa Kamal over ...

11:25 PM | 17 May, 2024

NA suspends Tariq Bashir Cheema over abusive behaviour towards Zartaj ...

10:55 PM | 17 May, 2024

iPhone 16 release date and price revealed as Apple prepares to unveil ...

11:55 PM | 17 May, 2024

Margalla Hills on fire again!

10:57 PM | 18 May, 2024

Plane carrying 30 Pakistani students from Bishkek lands in Lahore

Advertisement

Latest

09:54 AM | 20 May, 2024

Ex-Azad Kashmir PM Sardar Tanveer Ilyas arrested in Islamabad

Gold & Silver

02:49 PM | 18 May, 2024

Gold price up by Rs3,100 per tola in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 20 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 20, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.35 for selling.

Euro stands at 297 for buying and 299.5 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 20 May 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.35
Euro EUR 297 299.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 352
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.77 755.77
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.96 36.31
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 913.28 922.28
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.69 59.29
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.45 171.45
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.67 25.97
Omani Riyal OMR 730.59 738.59
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.41 77.11
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 25.67 25.97
Swiss Franc CHF 309.01 311.51
Thai Baht THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: