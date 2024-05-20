Iranian President Raisi, FM Amirabdollahian killed in plane crash: news agency

TEHRAN – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi went missing while returning from a visit to Azerbaijan on Sunday and now wreckage of his aircraft have been found with no sign of life.

A report shared by Mehr News Agency said "the Iranian president, foreign minister and other members onboard ill-fated helicopter, have been killed" in crash.

There was no official confirmation from Tehran about Raisi's miserable death, but medics have said that they found “no signs” of life at the crash site.

A massive search operation was underway, Iran's Red Crescent, Pir Hossein Kolivand, told media, saying the situation looks somber.

Initial reports claimed rescuers spotted the crashed chopper from distance of 1.25 miles in East Azerbaijan province on Monday morning.

Along with Raisi, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian was also in convoy when the wreckage was located. An anonymous official had previously stated that their lives were at risk following the crash, which occurred as they were returning from a visit to the border with Azerbaijan in Iran's northwest.

Iran's media reported that Turkish drone identified a source, suspected to be the helicopter's wreckage, and shared the coordinates with authorities in Tehran.

Amid the shocking situation, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei reassured the nation that there would be no disruption to state affairs.

As per the initial reports, the crash occurred due to bad weather, which was complicating rescue efforts. Tehran directed all available resources, including forces and the elite Revolutionary Guards, to be utilised in search and rescue operations.

Clips shared online shows rescue teams searching a dark, blizzard-hit mountainside with a GPS device.

Pakistan, Azerbaijan and neighboring nations expressed concern and offered assistance.

US President Joe Biden was also briefed on crash while Turkey assigned a drone, a helicopter, vehicles, and a rescue team after a request from Iranian authorities.

European Union offered emergency satellite mapping technology to find the missing persons.

More to follow...