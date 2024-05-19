Pakistani politician faces trial in UK over alleged child sex offences

A senior Pakistani politician, Muhammad Khurram Khan, from a prominent political family in Mansehra, Abbottabad, is on trial in the UK for two alleged child sex offences.

Khan, 60, arrived in the UK earlier this year to attend his son’s law graduation ceremony. However, he is now facing charges for allegedly engaging in sexual activities with a minor, after being caught by detectives.

Prosecutors at Kingston Crown Court stated that Khan is charged with “attempted sexual communications with a child” and “arranging or facilitating commission of a child sex offence.”

Currently in the UK on a visitor’s visa, Khan appeared before the judge via video link from Wandsworth Prison, where he remains in custody. Represented by lawyer Charlene Sumnall, Khan has denied the charges. Supporters claim he has been framed. A close friend told Geo News that Khan is innocent and disputes the UK prosecution’s allegations.

According to the prosecution, Khan believed he was communicating with a girl under 17 years old on a social media platform, but the “girl” was actually a police detective.

The age of consent in the UK is 16, as stipulated by the 2003 Sexual Offences Act, allowing individuals of any sex, gender, or sexual orientation to legally engage in sexual activity.

Khan is the first cousin and brother-in-law of Shahzada Gustasap Khan, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker for the National Assembly, who won a recent election against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. There is no indication that any family member is connected to Khan’s alleged actions in the UK.

Khan’s father, Mohammad Hanif Khan, served twice as a member of the National Assembly and held positions as deputy speaker and federal minister, formerly affiliated with the Pakistan People's Party (PPP).

Khurram Khan received his early education at Lawrence College Gora Gali and Burn Hall School & College Abbottabad. Although he holds a law degree, he has not practiced as a lawyer. He has held positions as Tehsil Nazim of Mansehra and Chairman of the Kaghan Development Authority.

