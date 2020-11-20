Bahrain, Israel agree to open embassies, operate flights
TEL AVIV – The Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Israel have agreed to start operating flights commercial flights and initiate procedures to open embassies following a US-brokered 'peace' deal.
The steps were announced during the trilateral session of talks which was held in Tel Aviv, in the presence of Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani, US State Secretary Mike Pompeo and Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, according to the Bahrain news Agency.
The talks focused on discussing areas of joint cooperation and the Bahraini-Israeli memoranda of understanding signed in Manama recently in light of the declaration supporting peace and Abraham Accords.
