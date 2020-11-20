VIDEO – Bus driver arrested for playing video game while driving on motorway

KARACHI – A bus driver has been arrested on Thursday after he caught on a video playing game on Smartphone while driving a fast-paced passenger bus on Karachi motorway.

دوران ڈرائیونگ موبائل پر گیم کھیلنے والا بس ڈرائیور قانون کی گرفت میں انسپکٹر جنرل نیشنل ہائی ویز اینڈ موٹروے پولیس (ڈاکٹر سید کلیم امام) نے وائرل ہونے والی ویڈیو کا سخت نوٹس لیا مطلوبہ بس ڈرائیور کو ٹریس کر لیا گیا ہے اوراس کے خلاف سخت قانونی کاروائی کی جا رہی ہے. pic.twitter.com/YDWelHWvnC — National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) (@NHMPofficial) November 20, 2020

Motorway police taking note of the event pursued detained the driver named Babar Khan and suspend his license. The Inspector-General of Motorway Police took notice of the incident after the video went viral and traced the alleged offender via technology in place.

It was alleged that the driver risked the lives of many people and exhibited criminal negligence as a deadly accident could have occurred during the act.

The video had gone viral on social media a few days back wherein a bus driver was caught playing a video game as he drove the bus on busy Karachi motorway.