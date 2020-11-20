Lahore girl arrested for brandishing gun, aerial firing in social media video
07:33 PM | 20 Nov, 2020
Share
LAHORE - Police have arrested a female for brandishing firearm and aerial firing in a video circulating on social media.
Millat Park police station has registered a case against the woman for violating the law.
The accused has been identified as Ayesha, who had uploaded the video on social media.
SP Iqbal Town Captain (retd) Mohammad Ajmal said that there is zero-tolerance policy for showing off weapons.
DIG Operations Ashfaq Ahmad Khan has appreciated Millat Park police station SHO for quick action against the accused.
- Any attempt to disrupt CPEC to be foiled, says China08:21 PM | 20 Nov, 2020
- 4th Sheheryar Malik Memorial National Grass Courts Tennis ...08:02 PM | 20 Nov, 2020
- Harvey Weinstein doesn’t have Covid-19 but his health continues to ...07:38 PM | 20 Nov, 2020
-
- Lahore girl arrested for brandishing gun, aerial firing in social ...07:33 PM | 20 Nov, 2020
Harvey Weinstein doesn’t have Covid-19 but his health continues to decline in prison
07:38 PM | 20 Nov, 2020
-
- Salman Khan tests negative for COVID-1903:50 PM | 20 Nov, 2020
- Minal Khan celebrates birthday with rumoured beau Ahsan Mohsin Ikram03:39 PM | 20 Nov, 2020
- Karachi among 10 cheapest cities to live in 202006:12 PM | 19 Nov, 2020
- 10 celebrity couples with huge age gaps04:01 PM | 17 Nov, 2020
- Top 6 best graphics cards you can buy in Pakistan11:33 PM | 12 Nov, 2020
- Top 15 Richest Senators of Pakistan09:30 PM | 11 Nov, 2020