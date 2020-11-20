Lahore girl arrested for brandishing gun, aerial firing in social media video 
Web Desk
07:33 PM | 20 Nov, 2020
Lahore girl arrested for brandishing gun, aerial firing in social media video 
Share

LAHORE - Police have arrested a female for brandishing firearm and aerial firing in a video circulating on social media. 

Millat Park police station has registered a case against the woman for violating the law. 

The accused has been identified as Ayesha, who had uploaded the video on social media. 

SP Iqbal Town Captain (retd) Mohammad Ajmal said that there is zero-tolerance policy for showing off weapons. 

DIG Operations Ashfaq Ahmad Khan has appreciated Millat Park police station SHO for quick action against the accused. 

More From This Category
Lahore girl arrested for brandishing gun, aerial ...
07:33 PM | 20 Nov, 2020
How much money was spent on PM Imran’s ...
06:59 PM | 20 Nov, 2020
US condoles death of Pakistani cleric Khadim ...
06:01 PM | 20 Nov, 2020
Covid-19 second wave — Smart, micro lockdowns ...
05:32 PM | 20 Nov, 2020
Pakistan army chief discusses regional security, ...
04:00 PM | 20 Nov, 2020
New Travel Advisory – CAA makes COVID-19 test ...
03:42 PM | 20 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Harvey Weinstein doesn’t have Covid-19 but his health continues to decline in prison
07:38 PM | 20 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr