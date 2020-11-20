Lahore girl arrested for brandishing gun, aerial firing in social media video 

LAHORE - Police have arrested a female for brandishing firearm and aerial firing in a video circulating on social media.

Millat Park police station has registered a case against the woman for violating the law.

The accused has been identified as Ayesha, who had uploaded the video on social media.

SP Iqbal Town Captain (retd) Mohammad Ajmal said that there is zero-tolerance policy for showing off weapons.

DIG Operations Ashfaq Ahmad Khan has appreciated Millat Park police station SHO for quick action against the accused.