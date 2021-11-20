BANvPAK: Bangladesh opt to bat first as Pakistan eye series win in second T20

DHAKA – Bangladesh on Saturday won the toss for the second time and elected to bat first in the second T20 International against Pakistan being played in Dhaka.

The second game of the three-match series is being played at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Bangladesh's capital. Having fallen short in the first game, the Mahmudullah-led squad will be looking to bounce back in the second game.

Bangladesh have opted to bat in the second #BANvPAK T20I 🏏



Can they level the series today? pic.twitter.com/5c5UmTNetw — ICC (@ICC) November 20, 2021

The fixture will start at 1 pm at the Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium today. The Tigers lost the first game but that was not too without a fight.

Babar-led squad is looking confident to continue the momentum from the start of the tournament where a large number of cricket fans flocked to watch their favorite players.

Despite the failure of the top batsman, the middle and lower order put their hands up to give Shaheens a 1-0 lead in the limited over series. Meanwhile, Bangladesh wanted to break the jinx of consecutive six defeats including five from the T20 World Cup.

The Tigers, with several new faces, put up a tremendous fight but will be ruing the missed opportunity having had Pakistan's backs against the walls at 24/4 chasing 128.

The hosts' bowling side performed well in yesterday’s match, but the batters crumbled without much resistance and the team might do some changes to strengthen a batting order on a good batting surface.

Skipper Babar Azam, after the first win, said the wicket was a bit difficult, not easy to bat on. Fakhar, Khushdil, and how Nawaz finished. We could have bowled them earlier, we ended up conceding 15-20 runs extra but that happens in cricket.

Squads

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah Riyad (capt), Mohammad Naim, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed

Schedule

Nov 19 – First T20I, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Nov 20 – Second T20I, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Nov 22 – Third T20I, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Nov 26-30 – First Test, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Dec 4-8 – Second Test, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka