BANvPAK: Confident Pakistan eye series win in second T20 against Bangladesh
DHAKA – Having fallen short in the first game, the Mahmudullah-led squad will be looking to bounce back in the second game against Pakistan in Dhaka today.
The fixture will start at 1 pm at the Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium today. The Tigers lost the first game but that was not too without a fight.
Babar-led squad is looking confident to continue the momentum from the start of the tournament where a large number of cricket fans flocked to watch their favorite players.
Despite the failure of the top batsman, the middle and lower order put their hands up to give Shaheens a 1-0 lead in the limited over series. Meanwhile, Bangladesh wanted to break the jinx of consecutive six defeats including five from the T20 World Cup.
Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 4 wickets in the first #BANvPAK T20I— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 19, 2021
Scorecard: https://t.co/QZrjp52u09#HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/Z4Et77oxWL
The Tigers, with several new faces, put up a tremendous fight but will be ruing the missed opportunity having had Pakistan's backs against the walls at 24/4 chasing 128.
The hosts' bowling side performed well in yesterday’s match, but the batters crumbled without much resistance and the team might do some changes to strengthen a batting order on a good batting surface.
Skipper Babar Azam, after the first win, said the wicket was a bit difficult, not easy to bat on. Fakhar, Khushdil, and how Nawaz finished. We could have bowled them earlier, we ended up conceding 15-20 runs extra but that happens in cricket.
Squads
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr
Bangladesh: Mahmudullah Riyad (capt), Mohammad Naim, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed
Schedule
Nov 19 – First T20I, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka
Nov 20 – Second T20I, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka
Nov 22 – Third T20I, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka
Nov 26-30 – First Test, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
Dec 4-8 – Second Test, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka
