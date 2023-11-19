Kinnaird College clinch Intercollegiate 2023-24 cricket, basketball titles

LAHORE – Kinnaird College emerged victorious in both cricket and basketball at the Intercollegiate Championship for the academic year 2023-2024.

The cricket final, a face-off between Kinnaird College and Lahore College, witnessed an impressive performance by Kinnaird, securing victory with 9 wickets in hand. Maham Ali emerged as player of the match by clinching 3 wickets.

The basketball final, a thrilling match against Punjab College, saw Kinnaird's team claiming the title with a margin of 35-21. Amna Khan emerged as the leading scorer, contributing significantly to the team's success.

Cash prizes were awarded by Head of Sports Department Ms. Ammara Rubab to recognize the outstanding performances of Maham Ali in cricket and Amna Khan in basketball.