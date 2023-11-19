  

Search

Sports

Kinnaird College clinch Intercollegiate 2023-24 cricket, basketball titles

Web Desk
07:57 PM | 19 Nov, 2023
Kinnaird College clinch Intercollegiate 2023-24 cricket, basketball titles

LAHORE – Kinnaird College emerged victorious in both cricket and basketball at the Intercollegiate Championship for the academic year 2023-2024. 

The cricket final, a face-off between Kinnaird College and Lahore College, witnessed an impressive performance by Kinnaird, securing victory with 9 wickets in hand. Maham Ali emerged as player of the match by clinching 3 wickets. 

The basketball final, a thrilling match against Punjab College, saw Kinnaird's team claiming the title with a margin of 35-21. Amna Khan emerged as the leading scorer, contributing significantly to the team's success.  

Cash prizes were awarded by Head of Sports Department Ms. Ammara Rubab to recognize the outstanding performances of Maham Ali in cricket and Amna Khan in basketball.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

07:21 PM | 18 Nov, 2023

BCCI unveils closing ceremony extravaganza for World Cup 2023 Final ...

11:51 AM | 16 Nov, 2023

Australia v South Africa World Cup 2023 semi final free Live ...

10:14 AM | 16 Nov, 2023

Wahab Riaz named Pakistan chief selector; Hafeez gets director ...

09:49 AM | 16 Nov, 2023

India to face Australia in ICC World Cup 2023 final as South Africa ...

10:25 PM | 15 Nov, 2023

Cricket world responds to Babar Azam stepping down as captain

07:46 PM | 15 Nov, 2023

Who is the next captain of Pakistan cricket team?

Advertisement

Latest

12:13 AM | 20 Nov, 2023

Head's heroics propel Australia to historic sixth World Cup triumph

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 19 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope – November 19, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar, Pound, Riyal, Dirham and other currencies

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar in open market on Sunday. 

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Sunday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 287.2 for buying and 290.35 for selling.

Euro rate slightly increased to 306 for buying and 308 for selling. UK Pound Sterling remains stable at 353.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remained stable and stands at 79.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.1.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 19 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.2 290.35
Euro EUR 306 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.5 80.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.1 76.8
Australian Dollar AUD 186 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766.33 774.33
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.59 39.99
Danish Krone DKK 41.91 42.31
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.76 37.11
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 1.6 1.68
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 934.16 943.16
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.45 62.05
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.44 175.44
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.83 26.13
Omani Riyal OMR 748.42 756.42
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.1 79.86
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.15 27.45
Swiss Franc CHF 326.36 326.86
Thai Bhat THB 8.08 8.23

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices drop in Pakistan - Check out the latest rates here

KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market witnessed a decrease on Sunday.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 19 November 2023

On Sunday, the 24-karat gold per tola is being traded at Rs214,800 in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs184,160, and 22-karat gold is being sold for Rs168,812.

Globally, the international market registered a decrease in gold prices, with the current rate hovering around $1,980 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Karachi PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Islamabad PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Peshawar PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Quetta PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Sialkot PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Attock PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Gujranwala PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Jehlum PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Multan PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Bahawalpur PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Gujrat PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Nawabshah PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Chakwal PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Hyderabad PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Nowshehra PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Sargodha PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Faisalabad PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Mirpur PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: