Vietnam likely to waive visa requirement for these two Asian countries

Web Desk
04:24 PM | 20 Nov, 2023
HANOI - Vietnam is contemplating allowing visa-free entry for Indian travelers, weeks after Thailand extended the same facility to the Asian country.

Vietnam's Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, recently stressed issuing short-term visa waivers for major markets like China and India to boost the recovery of the tourism sector.

The country has opened up to the outside world after the pandemic; however, it only allows citizens from Germany, France, Sweden, Italy, Spain, Denmark, and Finland to travel to Vietnam without a visa.

Like other countries, Vietnam is also witnessing a surge in tourists from different countries and recorded 10 million arrivals in the first ten months of 2023. The country aims to attract tourists from Asian destinations as well for which India seems to be an attractive market.

Indian tourists are drawn to popular spots like Phu Quoc Island, Nha Trang, Da Nang, Ha Long Bay, and Hoi An.

The country has relaxed visa requirements in general. For instance, since August, Vietnam initiated e-visas, valid for 90 days with multiple entries allowed.

If the current initiative of waiving visa requirements for Indians and Chinese is approved, Vietnam will join Sri Lanka and Thailand in granting visa-free entry for Indians.

Earlier, Thailand announced a six-month visa-free entry for Indian and Taiwanese tourists starting November 10, 2023, while Sri Lanka offered free visas to travelers from India, China, Russia, Malaysia, Japan, and Indonesia until March 31, 2024, aiming to boost tourism.

Vietnam, situated in Southeast Asia, shares borders with China, Laos, and Cambodia. With a population exceeding 97 million, it boasts a rich tapestry of cultural diversity.

The country's tourism sector has seen remarkable growth, welcoming around 10 million international visitors in the first ten months of 2023.

Vietnam entices tourists with its breathtaking landscapes and historical sites. Visitors often explore iconic destinations like Phu Quoc Island renowned for its stunning beaches, Nha Trang known for its vibrant nightlife, Da Nang with its picturesque Marble Mountains, the UNESCO-listed Ha Long Bay offering scenic cruises, and the ancient town of Hoi An, famous for its well-preserved architecture. 

