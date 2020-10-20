Tsunami warning issued after 7.5 magnitude earthquake hits Alaska Coast
Web Desk
03:34 AM | 20 Oct, 2020
ALASKA - A tsunami warning has been issued along the parts of Alaska Peninsula Coast after 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the North Pacific Ocean on Monday.

According to the US Geological Survey cited by the media reports, the earthquake struck about 62 miles southeast of Sand Point at 12:54 pm.

According to the US Tsunami Warning Center, the tsunami warning extended from Kennedy Entrance, 40 miles southwest of Homer, to Unimak Pass, 80 miles northeast of Unalaska.

The warning feared possible tsunami waves for areas within 300 kilometres of the quake's epicentre.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

This is a developing story…

