01:20 AM | 20 Oct, 2021
Here's how Pakistan Navy detected and blocked Indian submarine from entering Pakistani waters
ISLAMABAD -- The Pakistan Navy detected and blocked an Indian submarine from entering the country's territorial waters in the Arabian Sea over the weekend.

In a statement Tuesday, the military said the Indian submarine had been detected by the navy's long-range maritime patrol aircraft on Saturday. It said the submarine was then blocked from entering Pakistan's territorial waters.

Pakistan's military provided no further details and there was no immediate comment from India.

Pakistan and India have a history of bitter relations.

Since gaining independence from British rule in 1947, Pakistan and India have fought two of their three wars over control of Kashmir, which is divided and claimed by both nations.

The militaries of two nations have been on high alert since 2019 when Pakistan shot down an Indian warplane in Kashmir and captured a pilot in response to an airstrike by Indian aircraft targeting militants inside Pakistan. The pilot was later returned to India to avoid an escalation in tension.

Later, Pakistan and India agreed to halt cross-border firing in the disputed region of Kashmir, promising to adhere to a 2003 accord that had earlier been largely ignored. That ceasefire is still holding.

