T-20 World Cup: Scotland beat Papua New Guinea by 17 runs

Scotland are one win away from qualifying for the Super 12s stage of the Men's T20 World Cup after claiming a second victory in three days.

Scotland, who shocked Bangladesh on the opening day of the tournament, beat Papua New Guinea by 17 runs in Oman on Tuesday.

Bangladesh overcame a scare to see off Oman by 26 runs later on Tuesday and avoid an early exit.

Scotland will progress as winners of Group B if they beat Oman on Thursday at 15:00 BST.

Scotland could qualify before they play again - if PNG beat Bangladesh in the 11:00 game. If Bangladesh win and Scotland lose, run-rate will decide which two sides will qualify.

Scotland, ranked 14th in the world, made 165-9 Al Amerat as Richie Berrington hit 70 off 49 balls and Matt Cross 45 from 36.

The pair put on 92 from 26-2, with Berrington hitting six fours and three sixes - one of which went 97m, the longest of the tournament - in making Scotland's first half-century at a T20 World Cup.

However, he and Callum McLeod were dismissed in the 19th over, and four wickets fell in the last, including three off the final three balls.

PNG, playing in their first World Cup, slipped to 35-5 in reply before being bowled out for 148 in the final over.

Norman Vanua, who made 47 off 37 deliveries, and Kiplin Doriga took 45 from three overs to revive PNG's hopes and leave them needing 46 from 24 balls.

But left-arm spinner Mark Watt pushed one wider to have Dorgia stumped for 18, before Somerset's Josh Davey, who finished with T20-best figures of 4-18, had Vanua and Chad Soper caught behind.