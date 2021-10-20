T20 World Cup: Pakistan face Proteas in warm-up match today
DUBAI – Pakistan will face South Africa in their second warm-up game in the ICC T20 World Cup today (Wednesday).
The game is part of the World Cup preparations, while the two sides had won their respective first matches.
The national squad will fly to Abu Dhabi from Dubai at 2 pm (PST) ahead of the match, scheduled to start at 6 pm (GST).
Earlier, Shaheens attended an optional training session at the International Cricket Council (ICC) Academy Ground which was attended by Babar Azam, along with senior players.
In the first warm-up match, Pakistan had an impressive seven-wicket win over Windies as spinners Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan conceded just 13 runs off their five combined overs.
Skipper Babar Azam was in form as he scored 50(41), while Fakhar Zaman slammed 46 from 24 balls as they wrapped up the win in the 16th over. The bowling side also put up a strong showing against defending champions.
Meanwhile, Proteas players defended the 146-run target against Afghanistan.
Pakistani Squad
Babar Azam (cap), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz/Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Wasim/Haris Rauf, and Shaheen Afridi
