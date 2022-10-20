Sonya Hussyn wants to know who is Sabar Qamar's secret admirer 'Shanoo'

One of Lollywood’s finest actresses, Saba Qamar, has everyone talking about her love life and whether she has found her knight in shining armor.

Like Qamar’s millions of fans, Pakistani actress Sonya Hussyn is equally interested in finding out who is making the Cheekh actress to post chocolates, white rose bouquets and vacation pictures every other day.

As per media reports, the Kamli star is receiving gifts from a secret admirer called “Shanoo”, who calls her his Pari (princess).

The Meri Behan Meri Dewrani actress was recently in conversation with Indian journalist Faridoon Shaharyar on Instagram live. She answered a bunch of questions during the interview.

The 31-year-old actor spoke about her upcoming film Tich Button, the genre of dramas she prefers, the arch-rivalry between India and Pakistan and the need to look beyond the differences.

Although the live session was quite interesting, the most interesting part was when the two went off-topic with a rapid-fire round of questions she’d like to ask other celebrities.

When asked about what question she would ask the Ghabrana Nahi Hai actor, the Khuda Na Kare diva thought for a moment and said, “Who is Shanoo?”

“It’s a very curious question, and I think it’s one that everyone has these days,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faridoon Shahryar (@ifaridoon)

The Saraab diva also had something to say about Bollywood legends Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Lata Mangeshkar and the late Madam Noor Jehan.

“After having such grandeur, stardom and stellar performances, how does he stay so humble?” Hussyn asked about the Main Hoon Na actor.

About Bachchan, Mangeshkar and Madam Noor Jehan, Hussyn said she isn’t qualified enough to ask them questions yet she would say, “Bachchan jee is a boss. He’s a legend and so are the other two.”

On the work front, Hussyn is currently starring in the drama serial Mor Moharaan. She will next be seen in Urwa Hocane’s directorial debut Tich Button featuring Farhan Saeed.

Qamar, on the other hand, has been lauded for her recent works including Manto, Cheekh and Fraud to name a few.