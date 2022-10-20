Supreme Court set to hear contempt plea against Imran Khan today

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan’s bench, led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, will take up a contempt of court petition against ousted prime minister Imran Khan today.

All eyes are on the country’s top court, which will hear the federal government’s contempt petition against the PTI chief over the violation of its May 25 order.

The sharif-led government earlier moved the apex court, stating that Imran Khan was making announcements regarding the long march to the capital in violation of a court order.

The ruling alliance also requested the court for a restraining order against a defiant politician from creating a perceived law and order situation ahead of the long march.

Months after investigation agencies submitted their reports, the interior ministry claimed that the PTI chief flouted the court’s May 25 directions and persisted in exhorting the PTI activists and supporters to reach the capital.

The development comes as the ousted premier directed his party leaders and supporters to wait for his final call for what he dubs as “Haqeeqi Azadi march” against the government.

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies and federal administration have chalked out a comprehensive strategy to deal with PTI long-march.