ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Australia match brings excitement to Bengaluru

Pakistan will clash with Australia in the 18th match of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 in the Indian city of Bengaluru on Friday (today).

Pakistan are ahead of Australia on the points table, but it remains to be seen if they can bounce back after a crushing defeat at the hands of India last week.

'We are a tight unit and we back everyone in this group' 💬



Hear from head coach Grant Bradburn as he previews the #AUSvPAK match in Bengaluru 🏏



More details: https://t.co/IzQo7CKZyn#CWC23 | #DattKePakistani

Pakistan Squad:

Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Nawaz/Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

Australia Squad:

David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (capt), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood