PAKvAUS: Pakistan opt to field first against Australia in World Cup 2023 clash

Web Desk
09:42 AM | 20 Oct, 2023
PAKvAUS: Pakistan opt to field first against Australia in World Cup 2023 clash
Source: PCB

BENGALURU – Pakistan won the toss and elected to field against Australia in the 18th game of the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 at Bangalore today on October 20.

Kangaroos are coming for today’s fixture with their convincing victory against Sri Lanka while Babar XI are still enjoying their position in the top four with 4 points in 3 matches despite an upset against archrival India in a blockbuster game.

Friday’s game is the fourth fixture for both squads in the ICC World Cup 2023. If we look back, five-time champs bagged six out of ten matches against Pakistan in the World Cup.

In the Pakistani camp, opener Abdullah Shafique is fit to play after he got a viral infection while Salman Agha, who was under the weather, along with benched opener Fakhar Zaman, is not playing the big game against Australia.

Earlier in World Cup 2023, Australia tumbled with back-to-back upsets and that’s without crossing 200 runs, but managed to outclass Sri Lanka.

Here's how to watch Pakistan vs Australia match live streaming for free

Australia vs Pakistan Squads for World Cup 2023

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Usama Mir

Australia: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Australia match brings excitement to Bengaluru

