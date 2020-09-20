Acting is the perfect expression of my abilities: Ch Moazzam Ishaq

Ch Moazzam Ishaq, a Jhelum-based actor, and filmmaker is a name in the pool of acting talents that have emerged originally from Pakistan. He has outgrown himself in his art and there is a long road ahead of him in the industry. He is seen in the film and television scene not only in Pakistan but in other countries of the world as well. The debut performance in Pakistani Television by this actor was back in 2016 with the television series ‘Darr’ by EMAX Media.

He had a knack for acting from the very start and had been making homemade short videos that portrayed his skills of acting. This led him to pursue it as a professional career. Ever since he has been a part of up and coming projects in the country such as ‘Do Bol’ on ARY Digital, ‘Khamoshi’ on Hum TV, and ‘Haasil’ on Geo TV. He got the nominee for “Lux Style Award for Best Emerging Talent” in 2018 and even ended up winning the “Hum TV Style Award for Best Supporting Role (Male)”.

The art of acting is not just thought of as a lively hood in Pakistan, it is more of a lifestyle. Many in the country have gone to great lengths to pursue this passion. He had started working from Pakistan but travelled to the United States and England to further polish his skill set.

For an all exclusive interview with Daily Pakistan, the widely talented actor tells us about the path he took in the industry and a look into his upcoming role as Ahmed on ARY Digital’s show ‘Dunk’.

“I feel that you cannot succeed in the field just because you have the motive for it, there is always a need for being passionate about what you do in order to make things work out the way you want them to”, shares Ishaq with Daily Pakistan. The actor is best known for his work in the hit drama series ‘Khamoshi’ on Hum TV and during the making of the show, he also got to learn about how acting actually happens in Pakistani shows.

“Working with the greatly talented Bilal Khan, Iqra Aziz, and Affan Waheed has not only led to excellent insight in the industry but also gave me a great chance to get much-needed mentorship and I believe acting is the perfect expression of my abilities”, says Ishaq. His work with these artists has led him to get in more deeply in the Pakistani industry and also helped him gain a lot on what actually happens on the set.

Apart from opportunities to work in major Pakistani projects, Moazzam also got the opportunity to work in a Sufi show in England by the name ‘Ishq’ at the London National Theatre in 2017. This was right after the completion of ‘Khamoshi’. A video clip of his performance had reached back home Pakistan and then he was approached by the renowned director Syed Wajahat Rauf to work in the drama series ‘Do Bol’.

Talking about working in the play ‘Dara’, Moazzam says, “Getting the chance to work in this play was a once in a lifetime opportunity. This opened a lot of roads for me in my own home country such as the drama Do Bol”.

He was approached by an Indian Production House ‘OMG Productions’ based in Mumbai to work in one of their telefilm projects, but Moazzam was far more interested in working for Pakistani projects. He had already gotten the chance to become the face for apparel brands such as Uniworth, Lawrenceburg, and Bonanza. He has also made guest appearances on Pakistani television shows including ‘Heer’ on Geo TV.

The journey to get where he is now was never an easy one. Without prior contacts in the Pakistani television industry, it was quite a difficult task for Ch Moazzam Ishaq to get the chance to show his skills to the world. The actor was waiting anxiously for his projects in the pipeline on which he is currently working. In the coming days, he will be seen in many Pakistani TV shows including one with Bilal Abbas and Sana Javed in their upcoming show ‘Dunk’ that will be directed by Badar Mehmood.

“I am anxiously waiting for my future projects to get released so that the Pakistani viewers can get a glimpse of what I have in store for them. I hope that I will be able to meet all the expectations that people have for me and my work”, adds Ishaq.

In the future, Moazzam has the plan to solely focus on his acting skills and personal aims rather than filmmaking and production. He feels that there is a much bright future in this specific field rather than trying to fit in as a producer. He plans to take up his filmmaking career again in a part of life when he has done sufficient work as an actor. There are also plans for him to become a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist.

A lot of false news had been going around about him being involved in affairs with coworkers but he denies all those accusations and answered that it was only due to the large amounts of time they had spent together for work.

“The series of events that have occurred in the past has brought me to the conclusion that I must focus the time and energy of my youth and invest it in my acting career specifically. What I have learned until now in the field of filmmaking will never go to waste and will always help me in achieving great things. My fans can support by not believing any misguiding news they hear about me on media and tabloids”, adds Ishaq.

Let’s see what time holds for the young actor in his journey of becoming a well-established actor. Apart from that, he is all set for the release of his upcoming project which is a film by the name ‘Konversion’ that is set to release in the next year's festive dates.