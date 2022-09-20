‘Hypocrite’ – Mathira takes a jibe at Malala after her photo with Priyanka Chopra surfaces online

11:01 PM | 20 Sep, 2022
‘Hypocrite’ – Mathira takes a jibe at Malala after her photo with Priyanka Chopra surfaces online
Source: @UNICEF (Twitter)/ Mathira (Instagram)
KARACHI - Pakistani model and TV host Mathira lashed out at Noble laureate Malala Yousafzai for being “hypocrite” after her photos with international celebrities emerged online.

The youngest Noble prize winner can be seen posing with Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and famed poet Amanda Gorman for a photo at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) where they addressed the 77th UNGA session. 

Commenting on the photo, Mathira wrote on Instagram that Malala is paid for taking pictures with international artists and talks about Pakistan despite the fact that she did not live in this country.

“Malala gets paid to take pictures with International Artist n talks about Pakistan wen she does not even live in Pakistan,” she said.

She said the girls education activist did not come to Pakistan even when it was facing massive floods, which have so far claimed over 1,500 lives and displaced millions of people. 

Calling her a “hypocrite”, Mathira said the Noble laureate only talked about her struggle in “fancy meet and greets”.

Indian comedy star Raju Srivastava passes away at 58
10:24 AM | 21 Sep, 2022

