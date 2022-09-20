Indian tennis star Sania Mirza appeals for donations for flood-hit Pakistan
Share
KARACHI – Sania Mirz, Indian tennis star and wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, has asked people to come forward to help the flood-hit Pakistan.
Massive floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains have claimed over 1,500 lives so far across the South Asian country and left one third of Pakistan submerged.
Besides injuring hundreds of people and sweeping away thousands of houses, the floods have affected over 33 million Pakistanis and destroyed crops, triggering fears of a food shortage in the coming months.
Talking to the international media, Sania Mirza said it was devastating to see calamities occur in several places in the world.
She expressed sadness over the loss of lives in floods and prayed to Allah Almighty to ease the sufferings of the flood-affected people.
“I don’t like to talk about what we do or contribute, but we are doing everything that we can in our own, silent way. Every little bit means a lot so everybody should help,” she told Arab News.
Angelina Jolie arrives in Pakistan to help flood ... 04:48 PM | 20 Sep, 2022
Hollywood star, humanitarian and activist Angelina Jolie has arrived in Pakistan to support and directly speak to ...
- Pakistan's first CWG gold winner Nooh Butt joins Customs as honorary ...10:51 AM | 21 Sep, 2022
-
- France to host moot with focus on reviving Pakistan’s economy after ...09:49 AM | 21 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan raises petrol price again for next fortnight09:05 AM | 21 Sep, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:44 AM | 21 Sep, 2022
- ‘Hypocrite’ – Mathira takes a jibe at Malala after her photo ...11:01 PM | 20 Sep, 2022
- Zhalay Sarhadi wins fans' hearts in new avatar09:25 PM | 20 Sep, 2022
- Salman Khan turns back on Jacqueline Fernandez as she faces probe in ...10:41 PM | 20 Sep, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022