Indian tennis star Sania Mirza appeals for donations for flood-hit Pakistan

KARACHI – Sania Mirz, Indian tennis star and wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, has asked people to come forward to help the flood-hit Pakistan.

Massive floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains have claimed over 1,500 lives so far across the South Asian country and left one third of Pakistan submerged.

Besides injuring hundreds of people and sweeping away thousands of houses, the floods have affected over 33 million Pakistanis and destroyed crops, triggering fears of a food shortage in the coming months.

Talking to the international media, Sania Mirza said it was devastating to see calamities occur in several places in the world.

She expressed sadness over the loss of lives in floods and prayed to Allah Almighty to ease the sufferings of the flood-affected people.

“I don’t like to talk about what we do or contribute, but we are doing everything that we can in our own, silent way. Every little bit means a lot so everybody should help,” she told Arab News.