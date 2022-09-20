PAKvENG: Pakistan to take on England in first T20I today
The seven-match series will kick off in Karachi
KARACHI – The first game of the seven-match series between Pakistan and England will kick off in the country's largest city Karachi today as tourists visited the South Asian country for the first time in 17 years.
The National Stadium Karachi will host the first four matches before the historic series will shift to the cricket headquarters at the Gaddafi Stadium where the remaining three matches will be played, all matches will start at 07:30 pm.
The series will be part of the first leg of England’s tour of Pakistan as they will return after the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 for three Tests in December this year.
Lately, both teams held practice sessions for the first game, and players from both teams participated in the training.
"Thrilled and excited for this series"— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 19, 2022
Pakistan and England are raring to go as the seven-match T20I series commences tomorrow 🇵🇰🏴
🗒️ https://t.co/iCQLu4sK1R#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/3Kq9PuZ7Kv
On Monday, the trophy for the T20I series was unveiled at National Stadium. Pakistani captain and star batter Babar Azam and his English counterpart Jos Buttler posed with the trophy in pictures shared by PCB.
Captains unveil the Bank Alfalah Presents DafaNews Pakistan vs England T20I Series 2022 trophy 🏆#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/Fv0xVcakcg— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 19, 2022
Men in Green come into the series after Asia Cup 2022 campaign, where they managed to reach the finals, however, Sri Lanka bagged the final game.
Pakistan will lock horns with England without key pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and opener Fakhar Zaman as they are both injured, and Shan Masood this time got the opportunity to play for team green.
Meanwhile, the visitors will look to regain momentum ahead of T20 World Cup as they lost all three T20I series they have played in 2022. England will come with newer players including Will Jacks, Phil Salt, and Harry Brook in absence of skipper Jos Buttler.
Experts suggest wicket of the National Stadium in the port city offers a batting-friendly surface while this will be the first T20I that will be held at this stadium since December 2021.
Squads
Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood and Usman Qadir
England: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali (vice-captain), Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Richard Gleeson, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Luke Wood, Mark Wood
Schedule of T20Is
1st T20: Pakistan v England, 20 September, National Stadium, Karachi
2nd T20: Pakistan v England, 22 September, National Stadium, Karachi
3rd T20: Pakistan v England, 23 September, National Stadium, Karachi
4th T20: Pakistan v England, 25 September, National Stadium, Karachi
5th T20: Pakistan v England, 28 September, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
6th T20: Pakistan v England, 30 September, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
7th T20: Pakistan v England, 2 October, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
