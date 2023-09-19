Search

Pakistan registers 22 million new voters amid uncertainty over elections

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)
ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced on Tuesday that the number of voters in the country had increased by 22 million as compared to 2018.

The ECP announcement comes at a time when Pakistan is in the grip of a worst political uncertainty and chances of timely general elections in the country are slim. 

Elections in Pakistan were originally scheduled to be held by November after the outgoing government of prime minister Shehbaz Sharif dissolved the National Assembly on August 9. However, the ECP opted to delimit the electoral constituencies based on the results of a digital census conducted in April this year, delaying the polls to next year.

On Tuesday, the ECP revealed the updated “province-wise voter statistics from 2018 to 2023” as of July 25, 2023 and revealed that the number of voters had increased to 126.9 million from 105.95 million in 2018.

The overall number of male voters had risen from 59.22 million in 2018 to 68.50 million in 2023, according to the ECP. Likewise, the count of female voters had gone up from 46.73 million to 58.47 million.

The election regulator also unveiled age-wise voter statistics as of July 25, highlighting that a significant majority of voters, 59.10 million, fell between 18 years and 35 years.

Among these young voters, the majority 31.74 million individuals lived in the Punjab province. Sindh followed with 11.58 million voters, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 10.79 million, Balochistan with 2.53 million, and Islamabad Capital Territory with 0.46 million registered voters.

