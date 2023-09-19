Teaching, non-teaching staff of federal schools working on daily wages get pay raise

The government has increased the salary of the teaching and non-teaching staff of the federal educational institutions working on daily wages to Rs32,000 per month.

In the federal budget 2023-24, the federal government had set the minimum salary at Rs32,000 per month. Before that, teachers and other staff working on daily wages were receiving Rs25,000 per month salary.

Now the Ministry of Education has formally notified the increase in the salary of federal educational institutions’ teachers and non-teaching staff to Rs32,000 and this decision will take effect from July 1, 2023.