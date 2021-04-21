At least three killed, 11 injured in blast at Quetta hotel's parking

10:33 PM | 21 Apr, 2021
QUETTA - At least three persons were killed and 11 others injured in a blast at car parking area of a high-end hotel in Quetta Wednesday night. 

According to local media, the explosion occurred at parking of Serena Hotel, which is located on Zarghun Road, around some meters away from the Balochistan Assembly. 

Initial probe suggest that explosive material was planted in a vehicle. The blast was powerful enough that a massive fire engulfed several vehicles in the area. 

The injured persons have been shifted to hospital for treatment. 

Security forces have cordoned off the area. 

This is a developing story...

