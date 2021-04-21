PAKvZIM: Pakistan, Zimbabwe to lock horns in first T20I today

HARARE – The first T-20 of the three-match series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe is being played in Harare today. The match will start at 02:00 pm.

The trophy for the T20 cricket series between the two countries was unveiled at a ceremony in Harare on Tuesday. The captains for both teams were present at the unveiling.

On Tuesday, the team also traveled from Johannesburg to Harare on a chartered plane. Pakistani players also cleared their Covid-19 tests conducted upon team arrival in Harare.

PAKvZIM – Trophy unveiled ahead of first T20 ... 11:42 PM | 20 Apr, 2021 HARARE – The trophy for the T20 cricket series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe was unveiled at a ceremony in Harare ...

Pakistan Squad

Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan and Usman Qadir

Schedule

April 21 – 1st T20I v Zimbabwe; Harare Sports Club, Harare.

April 23 – 2nd T20I v Zimbabwe; Harare Sports Club, Harare.

April 25 – 3rd T20I v Zimbabwe; Harare Sports Club, Harare.