PAKvZIM: Pakistan, Zimbabwe to lock horns in first T20I today
Share
HARARE – The first T-20 of the three-match series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe is being played in Harare today. The match will start at 02:00 pm.
The trophy for the T20 cricket series between the two countries was unveiled at a ceremony in Harare on Tuesday. The captains for both teams were present at the unveiling.
On Tuesday, the team also traveled from Johannesburg to Harare on a chartered plane. Pakistani players also cleared their Covid-19 tests conducted upon team arrival in Harare.
PAKvZIM – Trophy unveiled ahead of first T20 ... 11:42 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
HARARE – The trophy for the T20 cricket series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe was unveiled at a ceremony in Harare ...
Pakistan Squad
Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan and Usman Qadir
Schedule
April 21 – 1st T20I v Zimbabwe; Harare Sports Club, Harare.
April 23 – 2nd T20I v Zimbabwe; Harare Sports Club, Harare.
April 25 – 3rd T20I v Zimbabwe; Harare Sports Club, Harare.
PAKvZIM: Babar all set to break Kohli’s record ... 03:00 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
HARARE – Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, is on course to beat India’s Virat Kohli for the ...
- Pakistan installs first high speed 4G mobile tower at K2 base camp11:12 AM | 21 Apr, 2021
- PM Imran to break ground of Jalozai housing scheme during KP visit ...10:34 AM | 21 Apr, 2021
- PAKvZIM: Pakistan, Zimbabwe to lock horns in first T20I today10:19 AM | 21 Apr, 2021
- Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-April-21-Updated ...09:36 AM | 21 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan reports 5,499 new cases, 148 deaths amid Covid-19 surge09:09 AM | 21 Apr, 2021
-
- Ertugrul star Engin Altan flaunts his surfing skills in new viral ...03:29 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
- Umer Sharif’s birthday bash hosted by Nida and Yasir02:55 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
-
- Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 202110:31 AM | 17 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021: Pakistan issues new guidelines to stem third Covid wave12:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
- Ten Stars who were Student Athletes04:30 PM | 13 Apr, 2021