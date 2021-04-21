PAKvZIM: Zimbabwe wins toss, elects to bowl first in first T20I against Shaheens

HARARE – Zimbabwe has won the toss and opted to field first against Pakistan in the first T20I part of the three-match series.

Young all-rounder Danish Aziz from team Pakistan is making his T20I debut today.

The trophy for the T20 cricket series between the two countries was unveiled at a ceremony in Harare on Tuesday. The captains for both teams were present at the unveiling.

On Tuesday, the team also traveled from Johannesburg to Harare on a chartered plane. Pakistani players also cleared their Covid-19 tests conducted upon team arrival in Harare.

PAKvZIM – Trophy unveiled ahead of first T20 ... 11:42 PM | 20 Apr, 2021 HARARE – The trophy for the T20 cricket series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe was unveiled at a ceremony in Harare ...

Pakistan Squad

Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan and Usman Qadir

Schedule

April 21 – 1st T20I v Zimbabwe; Harare Sports Club, Harare.

April 23 – 2nd T20I v Zimbabwe; Harare Sports Club, Harare.

April 25 – 3rd T20I v Zimbabwe; Harare Sports Club, Harare.