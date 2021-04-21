PAKvZIM: Zimbabwe wins toss, elects to bowl first in first T20I against Shaheens
Share
HARARE – Zimbabwe has won the toss and opted to field first against Pakistan in the first T20I part of the three-match series.
Young all-rounder Danish Aziz from team Pakistan is making his T20I debut today.
Zimbabwe win the toss and elect to the field!#ZIMvPAK | #HarHaalMainCricket | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/xZOZHU44Ha— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 21, 2021
The trophy for the T20 cricket series between the two countries was unveiled at a ceremony in Harare on Tuesday. The captains for both teams were present at the unveiling.
On Tuesday, the team also traveled from Johannesburg to Harare on a chartered plane. Pakistani players also cleared their Covid-19 tests conducted upon team arrival in Harare.
PAKvZIM – Trophy unveiled ahead of first T20 ... 11:42 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
HARARE – The trophy for the T20 cricket series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe was unveiled at a ceremony in Harare ...
Pakistan Squad
Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Ali, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan and Usman Qadir
Playing XI for the first #ZIMvPAK T20I!#HarHaalMainCricket | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/190jtSLETy— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 21, 2021
Schedule
April 21 – 1st T20I v Zimbabwe; Harare Sports Club, Harare.
April 23 – 2nd T20I v Zimbabwe; Harare Sports Club, Harare.
April 25 – 3rd T20I v Zimbabwe; Harare Sports Club, Harare.
PAKvZIM: Babar all set to break Kohli’s record ... 03:00 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
HARARE – Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, is on course to beat India’s Virat Kohli for the ...
-
- Pakistan marks Allama Iqbal’s 83rd death anniversary01:58 PM | 21 Apr, 2021
- NAB summons Punjab Minister Aslam Iqbal, Samiullah Ch in sugar scam01:43 PM | 21 Apr, 2021
- Afghan peace conference in Turkey postponed as Taliban balk01:14 PM | 21 Apr, 2021
- Son of former Chief Justice survives assassination bid in Karachi12:58 PM | 21 Apr, 2021
- Syra Yousaf’s birthday bash photos go viral06:02 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
-
- Ertugrul star Engin Altan flaunts his surfing skills in new viral ...03:29 PM | 20 Apr, 2021
-
- Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 202110:31 AM | 17 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021: Pakistan issues new guidelines to stem third Covid wave12:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
- Ten Stars who were Student Athletes04:30 PM | 13 Apr, 2021