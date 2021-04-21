PM Imran breaks ground of Jalozai housing scheme during KP visit (VIDEO)
10:34 AM | 21 Apr, 2021
PM Imran breaks ground of Jalozai housing scheme during KP visit (VIDEO)
NOWSHERA – Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday laid the foundation stone of a low-cost housing scheme in Nowshera, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The premier was accompanied by Federal Communication Minister Murad Saeed and SAPM on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan.

PM would also inaugurate the Peshawar-Dara Adamkhel road restoration and up-gradation project, besides laying the foundation stone of rehabilitation and expansion of the Chitral-Boni-Mastooj-Shindour road project. He will also attend the launching ceremony of the newly constructed block at Khyber Teaching Hospital.

Khan will also hold separate meetings with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and Governor Shah Farman.

