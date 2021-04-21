PM Imran to break ground of Jalozai housing scheme during KP visit today
PESHAWAR – Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today where he will inaugurate a low-cost housing scheme among other development projects.
The premier will be accompanied by Federal Communication Minister Murad Saeed and SAPM on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan.
PM would also inaugurate the Peshawar-Dara Adamkhel road restoration and up-gradation project, besides laying the foundation stone of rehabilitation and expansion of the Chitral-Boni-Mastooj-Shindour road project. He will also attend the launching ceremony of the newly constructed block at Khyber Teaching Hospital.
دورۂ نوشہرہ کے دوران وزیراعظم عمران خان جلوزئی، نوشہرہ میں کم آمدنی والے افراد کے لئے "جلوزئی ہاؤسنگ سکیم، نوشہرہ" کا سنگِ بنیاد رکھیں گے۔— Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) April 21, 2021
#نیا_پاکستان_ہاؤسنگ کے تحت شروع کیے جانے والے اس منصوبہ کے زیر اہتمام 1320 کم لاگت اپارٹمنٹس کی تعمیر کی جائے گی۔ pic.twitter.com/G6lNngSc7M
Khan will also hold separate meetings with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and Governor Shah Farman.
