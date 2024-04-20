Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Technology

Open letter to customers from Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline

Web Desk
02:18 PM | 20 Apr, 2024
Open letter to customers from Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline

Dear valued customers,

We apologize for the inconvenience caused to everyone who had their travel plans disrupted during this week. The UAE experienced the highest rainfall in 75 years, which resulted in record storms. The storm winds and rain disrupted activity in the cities, causing problems for our customers, pilots, cabin crew, and airport employees. Flooded roads made it difficult for our customers and essential supplies like meals and other flight amenities to reach the airport.

To manage the situation and take care of our customers, we suspended check-ins for passengers departing from Dubai, implemented an embargo on ticket sales, and temporarily halted connecting passenger traffic from points across our network coming into Dubai. We deployed additional resources to help our airport and contact centre teams with rebooking and put on extra flights to destinations where we identified many displaced customers. Over 12,000 hotel rooms have been secured to accommodate disrupted customers in Dubai, 250,000 meal vouchers have been issued, and more quantities of drinking water, blankets, and other amenities have been distributed.

We understand and acknowledge the frustration of our customers due to congestion, lack of information, and confusion in the terminals. We have used the lessons of the last few days to correct our mistakes and improve our processes. We would like to thank our teams across the airline and our many suppliers and partners for their tireless efforts around the clock this week, despite the challenging conditions, to support customers, recover our network, and bring our operating schedule back to normal.

We are happy to announce that our regular flight schedules have been restored as of this morning, Saturday, 20 April. Passengers stranded in the airport transit area have been rebooked and are en route to their destinations. We have assembled a task force to sort, reconcile, and deliver 30,000 pieces of left-behind baggage to their owners. However, we will need a few more days to clear the backlog of rebooked passengers and bags, and we ask for our customers' patience and understanding.

Once again, we apologize for the disruption and offer our apologies on behalf of ourselves and all the teams across the Emirates. We will continue working hard to meet your expectations and our Fly Better brand promise.

Thank you.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Technology

07:02 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

Simple steps to activate WhatsApp Meta AI Chatbot

02:18 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

Open letter to customers from Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates ...

10:23 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

24th ITCN Asia: Govt is encouraging investments in ICT, says Shaza ...

11:01 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Huawei Pura 70 price in Pakistan

01:40 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

PITB invites applications for its newly launched incubation ...

11:20 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Free solar panels for 50,000 houses in Punjab! Are you eligible to ...

Advertisement

Latest

01:17 PM | 21 Apr, 2024

Hiba Bukhari, Sheheryar Munawar’s bold photoshoot goes viral

Gold & Silver

03:29 PM | 20 Apr, 2024

Gold prices hit record high in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - PKR to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 21 April 2024

Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 21, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.

Euro stands at 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.20 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 21 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.5
Euro EUR 293 296
UK Pound Sterling GBP 342.5 346
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 39.78 40.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.53 35.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.11 912.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.08 58.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.61 25.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.2 731.2
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 305.47 307.97
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: