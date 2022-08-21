At least nine soldiers martyred as Pakistan Army vehicle falls into ravine in Azad Kashmir: report

MUZAFFARABAD – Nine Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred on Sunday and several injured in the Bagh district of Azad Kashmir after the vehicle carrying them tumbled into a ravine, Reuters reported.

Reports quoting military and witnesses said the incident occurred near Shujaabad on Sunday morning, when the truck, part of a military convoy, was heading towards Mang Bajri.

It mentioned that at least 13 armed forces personnel, including the driver, were on board the truck and seven of them died on the spot while the rest were injured.

The injured were rushed to a local medical facility in Rawalakot, where two soldiers succumbed to their injuries.

Local cops told media that the truck army vehicle skidded nearly 500 feet down the gorge.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army’s media wing has not issued any official statement, and military officials shared details with international media on condition of anonymity.

More to follow…