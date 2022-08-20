Imran to file cases against Islamabad Police IG, DIG; woman magistrate

ISLAMABAD – Ousted prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday said he would not spare Islamabad Police inspector general, deputy inspector general and the woman magistrate who allegedly played a role in physical torture on PTI leader Shahbaz Gill.

Khan vowed to file cases against the policemen over torture of Gill and the woman judge for granting the police physical remand of the Gill.

“We will not spare the IG and DIG,” he told a public gathering at the F-9 Park.

The former prime minister called out Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry, who last week had approved Gill’s two-day physical remand on the request of the capital police. Khan said she too should prepare herself as the case will be registered against her.

The PTI chief led a rally in Islamabad from Zero Point to F-9 Park in support of incarcerated Gill, who the party said was subjected to “gruesome torture” in police custody.

He went on to say that if a case can be registered against Gill, then, Fazlur Rehman, Nawaz Sharif, and Rana Sanaullah will also face judicial proceedings.

“They [coalition government] is trying to scare us by torturing Gill,” he said, adding that this is a “decisive moment” for the people of the country.

Reiterating that he would not bow down to fear, he said: “If we bow down then we will have to face slavery although in the garb of Gill’s arrest they are trying to enslave the people.”

Khan maintained that what happened to Gill wasn’t because of what he said since coalition leaders in the government had “said much more than that to really deal damage to the army”.

Khan alleged that Gill was “caught and tortured” to send a message and frighten the people that if he could be broken mentally then anyone could.

Addressing the Supreme Court, Khan said: “With all due respect I want to mention that it is the responsibility of the apex court to enforce laws.”

He alleged that whenever police officials were questioned about current injustice, they said they were not at fault and had gotten "orders from behind".

"When I asked Islamabad Police 'tell me what did you do [to Gill]', I got an answer that 'we did nothing, we got a boot from behind [to follow orders]'."

Earlier Saturday, Khan linked the current situation in Pakistan to the chief of army staff's appointment, terming it "unfortunate" that everything in the country was happening over one appointment.

In a conversation with social media influencers in the federal capital, the former prime minister said that the army chief should be appointed on merit.

"A drama begins on the appointment of army chief which does not happen in any part of the world," said the PTI chief.