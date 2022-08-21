LIVE: Imran Khan addresses PTI rally at Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh

RAWALPINDI – Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is addressing PTI supporters at Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh.

Former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf continues anti-government rallies and is demonstrating political muscle at the iconic Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi, where a large number of PTI supporters attended the political gathering.

The venue has been decorated, and separate enclaves are organized for women while a bullet-proof dias has been placed on the main stage.

More than 3,000 Punjab Police personnel have been deployed for security while traffic wardens have been deployed to maintain traffic flow on Murree Road and other highways.

PTI flexes its muscle a day after Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority imposed a ban on broadcasting live speeches of former prime minister Imran Khan on all satellite TV channels with immediate effect.