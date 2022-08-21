Pakistani singer Nayyara Noor passes away at 72
02:23 AM | 21 Aug, 2022
Share
Pakistani singer and actor Nayyara Noor passed away early on Sunday morning, according to family sources.
Born in Guwahati, Assam, northeastern India, on 3 November 1950, Noor was one of the most popular playback and ghazal singers in the Indian subcontinent.
She had settled in Karachi after her family moved to Pakistan in early '50s.
She also acted in films such as Gharana and Tansen.
This is a developing story.
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
-
- Imran to file cases against Islamabad Police IG, DIG; woman magistrate11:06 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- Like father, like son! Pakistani boy sets new world record for most ...10:39 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- 'My views on Salman Rushdie are clear, just don't condone Sialkot ...10:11 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- PM Shehbaz orders suspension of fixed sales tax collection through ...09:48 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- Internet remains divided over Dr Mehrub Moiz Awan's removal from TEDx ...08:21 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- Shehnaaz Gill shuts down dating rumours06:40 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- Juhi Chawla reveals how she is connected to Pakistan03:59 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022