Pakistani singer Nayyara Noor passes away at 72

Pakistani singer and actor Nayyara Noor passed away early on Sunday morning, according to family sources.

Born in Guwahati, Assam, northeastern India, on 3 November 1950, Noor was one of the most popular playback and ghazal singers in the Indian subcontinent.

She had settled in Karachi after her family moved to Pakistan in early '50s.

She also acted in films such as Gharana and Tansen.

This is a developing story.

