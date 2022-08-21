PAKvNED: Netherlands restrict Pakistan to 206 as Men in Green eye clean sweep in last ODI

ROTTERDAM –The Netherlands bowler displayed A-game and restrict Pakistan for 206 runs in the last ODI of the series at Hazelaarweg Stadium on Sunday.

Babar-led squad earlier opt to bat first however the openers couldn't play as per the plan. Debutant Abdullah Shafique was sent back to the pavilion after scoring mere 2 runs.

The hosts’ spearhead Bas de Leede got three scalps, while Vivian claimed two wickets. Aryan Dutt, Shariz Ahmed, and Logan van Beek claimed a wicket each.

Pakistan are bowled out for 206 in 49.4 overs 🏏



Work cut out for our bowlers after the break 🎯#NEDvPAK | #BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/wxBOXato03 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 21, 2022

Pakistani star batter Fakhar Zaman scored only 26 runs in 43 balls while skipper Babar Azam came to rescue and helped the squad to reach 206 runs.

Babar failed to hit a ton, however, he made 91 runs in 125 balls, with seven fours and two sixes.

Salman Ali Agha and Mohammad Nawaz couldn't perform well as they scored 24 and 27 runs, respectively. Khushdil Shah also failed to impress in the last game.

Men in Green already sealed the series after winning the first two games at the same venue. The touring party will be looking for a clean sweep, while the Netherlands will be aiming for a consolation win on home soil.

Squads:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, *Babar Azam, Agha Salman, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mahmood.

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Musa Ahmed, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma.